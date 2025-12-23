Pedestrian killed in Rockport after helping elderly man cross a street

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A 53-year-old woman died after being struck by an SUV while crossing a Rockport street after helping an elderly person safely cross the road.

The fatal accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Business State Highway 35 and West Corpus Christi Street, according to Rockport police.

Debbra Gail Daniel had just assisted an elderly person in crossing Business 35 when she was struck while crossing back to the other side of the street, police said.

Daniel died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Rockport police said no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

