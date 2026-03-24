Good Samaritans rescue dog from Rockport Beach after near drowning

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A dog is recovering after being pulled from the water at Rockport Beach following a frightening near-drowning incident, thanks to the quick actions of good Samaritans.

Sarah Head shared the story on Facebook on behalf of Aransas County Animal Care, detailing the dramatic rescue and the dog's ongoing fight to survive.

The rescue began when two people who were fishing spotted the dog struggling in the water. A third person on the scene used a drop net to pull the dog to safety. One of the rescuers then quickly alerted the Aransas County Navigation District and Aransas County Animal Control, who responded to the scene.

Sarah Head: Facebook

"When Aransas County Animal Care arrived on scene, the dog was barely responsive," Head wrote, "so we rushed him to the vet."

Staff at Rockport Veterinary Clinic immediately began life-saving measures and monitored the dog over the weekend to stabilize his condition. By Monday morning, the turnaround was remarkable.

"When I picked him up from the vet this morning, he looked like a brand new dog!" Head wrote.

The dog — now lovingly named Benson Boone by the Aransas County Animal Care team — is recovering and reportedly showing signs of improvement, appearing more energetic and playful as of Tuesday morning.

Sarah Head: Facebook

Aransas County Animal Care expressed deep gratitude to everyone who helped save Benson Boone's life.

"Without all the good people in our amazing community trying to do what's right, this warrior wouldn't have another chance at life," Head wrote.

This close call serves as a sobering reminder for dog owners who spend time near water. Not all dogs can swim — particularly Brachycephalic breeds (dogs with short snouts, such as Bulldogs, Pugs, and French Bulldogs), which are especially vulnerable to drowning due to their anatomy. Strong currents can also pose a serious and unexpected risk, even for strong swimmers.

Sarah Head: Facebook

Aransas County Animal Care strongly encourages dog owners to purchase life jackets for their dogs and to keep them close — whether on the beach, on a boat, or near a pool.

If anyone has any tips on what happened to Benson Boone or who his owners may be, contact Aransas County Animal Care at 361-790-0151 or email AcAnimalcontrol@AransasCounty.org

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!