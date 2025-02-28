Fly back to the 1940s in Rockport this weekend

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — If you’re a history buff, you’ve got a chance to get up and personal with the past this weekend. As part of Rockports Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, their next stop is at the Aransas County/ Rockport airport.

Get ready for a blast in the past with this weekend's World War II Warbird reenactment.

Cody Stewart loves aviation.

“Every time I climb into one of those airplanes and start it up, I feel like my eight-year-old self is so proud,” Stewart said.

Stewart is the Executive Director for ACTS Aviation. He’s been in the aviation community since 2018 and now, he gets to join others in a World War II Warbird reenactment.

“It is our take on what this airport would have looked like in 1942,” Stewart said.

The free weekend event is part of Rockport's Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit that started earlier this year. Each week, they highlight certain parts of local history. This time, it’s the Warbird's time to shine.

“What we have done is incorporate our local rural history. This is the first time for this exhibit in the state of Texas, so we were very honored to host it here. We are one of seven small cities. This is a story for people to come and experience how rural America has survived over the past hundred years as people continue to migrate to an Urban environment,” Executive Director for Rockport Cultural Arts District Jennifer Day said.

Stewart said this is going to be a hands-on history lesson, teaching others exactly what happened at the airport and what it means to still have it here today.

“So the idea is people walk through the gate and get transported into what this place would have looked like 82, 83 years ago,” Stewart said.

But how exactly do they plan on doing that?

“A special reenactment group of paratroopers who will do static line displays. We’re going to have an independent film crew out here to reenact a scene in Casablanca and dress up in 1940 attire,” Stewart said.

And for those who really want to get up and personal, there are even opportunities to take a closer look at yourself.

“Kids and adults can learn what a training briefing will look like, what radios look like, and what pilots actually flew. We’re going to have a lot of airplanes flying Saturday so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Stewart said.

The military has always played a huge part in the Coastal Bend, which makes it more than just a reenactment. It’s a reminder to appreciate how far the airport and the local military have come.

“We’re just truly blessed to be able to have this, not only with the public but the Warbird community. It’s just so special to do with the Smithsonian involved,” Stewart said.

The reenactment will be on Saturday from 9 to 4 at the Aransas County/ Rockport airport.

And for those who really want to take it to the next level, you can even book a flight on some of the historic planes.

For more information on the event and the rest of the events as part of the traveling exhibit, visit https://www.rockport-fulton.org/Smithsonian-Coming-To-Rockport/.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!