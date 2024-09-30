City of Rockport water, wastewater fees increase for those within city limits

ROCKPORT, TX — Most who live outside Rockport city limits have no concern when it comes to the cost of their water and wastewater. But for those who live farther east and down Market Street, they may have a lot to say, as they will pay more for the next five years.

"In city water rates are going up about 4% a year and wastewater rates about 8% a year,” Rockport resident Patrick Kane said.

Kane lives in Rockport, where he's invested his money and time in the community.

So, in 2023 when the city dramatically increased its water and wastewater fees, Kane took action. He started rockportwater.com, posting information for residents.

"We did a petition effort last year to protest out of city rates and that forced them to do a rate study,” Kane said.

Rockport City Manager Vanessa Shrauner told KRIS 6 News they contracted a formal rate study and adopted a 5-year plan, which includes the increase in fees plus a service charge to turn on a water meter.

"Willdam Group was the company that did the rates. I think they did a great job on the rate study, and they factored in the city told them 20.2 million for water system improvements and 47.7 million in wastewater system improvements,” Kane said.

Kane said those living within the city limits will be paying back the costs of these improvement projects.

"The rates have to be set to recover the debt payments that they will have to take out,” he said.

Kane also owns a home outside city limits. The rate study found they should be paying less.

"This year the out of city rates won't go up because of that. We ended up saving half a million dollars last year and those savings continue forward,” Kane said.

Customers affected by the increased water and wastewater rates should see the changes on their next billing cycle after Oct. 1.