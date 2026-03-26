City of Rockport Announces Spring Yard Waste Pickup Program Beginning April 2026

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Spring cleaning just got easier for Rockport residents. The City of Rockport, in partnership with Republic Services, will launch its annual Spring Yard Waste Pickup Program beginning April 1, 2026, offering a special four-week collection service for bagged yard waste.

The City encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this convenient service to refresh their yards and contribute to a cleaner, more beautiful community this spring. Regular weekly trash collection and bi-weekly recycling services will continue as scheduled throughout the program.

For questions or additional information, contact the Utility Billing Department at (361) 729-2213, ext. 234.

What's Eligible for Pickup?

Residents within Rockport city limits may set out up to 12 bags per week containing the following materials:

Grass clippings

Leaves

Thatch

Tree trimmings (limbs less than 4 inches in diameter)

Garden waste, including plants, flowers, landscape vegetation, windfall fruit, and brush

All bags must be 35 gallons or smaller. Trash cans will not be serviced during this program. Unacceptable items include dirt, stumps, and large limbs.

Pickup Schedule

Your pickup day depends on your regular trash collection day: