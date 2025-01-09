Children's Coalition of Aransas County delivers meals to help struggling families

ROCKPORT, TX — KRIS 6 News told you, earlier this week, about Rockport-Fulton Good Samaritans. The organization's director tells KRIS 6, 60% of students in Aransas County ISD are at or below the poverty line.

As a result, more people are asking for help to feed themselves and their families.

Now week after week, the Children's Coalition of Aransas County makes a special delivery to families in the area.

"We have a partnership with Good Samaritans here in Rockport, and what we do is provide a delivery service for those families who are not able to pick up groceries themselves,” Coalition Vice President Julie Verstuyft said.

No matter the weather, they're loading up, and taking off.

"Especially in this cold weather, these families are in need of more items,” Verstuyft said.

The Children's Coalition said 40% of this week’s delivery will go to seniors like Wanda Claypoole.

"I could probably walk into town like I normally do because I don't have transportation, but it would be hard for me to get back because of my disability,” Claypoole said.

Good Samaritans and Children's Coalition is aware of the challenges people are facing. It's even more difficult for families with little ones to feed.

"I need all the help I can get. I got 3 kids in here and I'm a widowed father. Im trying to get a leg up. I have no vehicle, but I'm saving up for one because it's hard to get around on a bike,” Rockport resident John Murry said.

With this week’s delivery, Murry got his leg up and his kids, a cookie. One they were very happy to see.

Going forward, these charitable organizations tell KRIS 6 they plan to continue doing what they can to help the increased number of people in this community asking for help.