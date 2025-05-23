Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, authorities searching for suspect vehicle

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Aransas County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Business 35, approximately half a mile north of US 188, at around 2:30 a.m. on May 23.

According to investigators, an unidentified vehicle struck a bicyclist who was traveling southbound on the improved shoulder. The impact threw the rider into a ditch. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers believe the vehicle involved was possibly a BMW and likely has damage to the front grill from the collision.

A 911 caller reported seeing another male at the scene going through the deceased bicyclist's pockets, taking several items, and then leaving on foot.

The bicyclist, described as a white male, did not have identification with him and remains unidentified.

Justice of the Peace Judge Dupnik pronounced the victim deceased at 3:35 a.m.

Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Rockport continue to investigate the crash.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!