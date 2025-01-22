A Fulton Community Church volunteer: His journey from homelessness to community service

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Walking through the doors of the Fellowship Hall at Fulton Community Church changed everything for Lucas.

"I was in need of the shelter. I was struggling with homelessness here in Rockport,” Smith said.

It was January.15th, 2024, when several people in need, including Lucas and his family, hunkered down inside the church.

On that day, we spoke with Lucas as he played board games with his siblings.

"Since I've been here 5 o'clock on Sunday night, I've been provided with a meal, and everyone has been nice to me," Smith said.

The kindness of the church volunteers inspired Lucas. He wanted to find a way out of his circumstances.

"Through just being committed to coming to the church and being dedicated to working on myself,” Smith said. “I now have an apartment; I have a job, and I have a vehicle, and I was available to come help. So, it's like giving back to the church."

A full circle moment. Now, Lucas is giving his time to help the community.

"I was actually thankful for the freeze because it got me here so that I can receive the love I needed to propel me to the next step,” Smith said.

Fulton Community Church is continuing to support the Rockport-Fulton community. If you would like to help with donations or volunteer work, you can call their office. Call 361- 729-4180.