A memorial service in George West to honor those gone too soon

A memorial service was held to honor three people with ties to George West who died too soon.

George West is grieving the loss of Marissa Cruz, Erik James Duhon Jr., and Louis "Big Lou" Salinas.

The wounds are fresh for the George West community after two teenagers and a long-time business owner lost their lives. A memorial was held at the George West High School on Wednesday, January 24, for Marissa Cruz, Erik James Duhon Jr., and Louis “Big Lou” Salinas.

The memorial was held at the George West HS gym and was filled with unity and prayer for the town. Friends and families gathered to share stories of the three lost, two of them students at the school.

Cruz and Duhon died in a car accident on January 13 on Highway 359 between Skidmore and Tynan.

Salinas died on January 14 unexpectedly from natural causes.

Kyle Brown, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sponsor, was one of several people in attendance. He said it was the right thing to be a part of this memorial.

“Just being the man of faith – it is our calling to spring in action when something like this happens that’s just who we are as men and women of faith – as children of the Lord, children of Jesus Christ. It wasn’t a question – that hey, this is what we’re doing. We got to get it done. We have to represent,” Brown said.

Between the tears and grief – there were also a few laughs as stories were shared about these three people gone too soon.

As the Longhorn community continues to grieve, they will forever remember their friends and loved ones.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.