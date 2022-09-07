In Portland, one local fruit stand announced they're closing its doors after 6 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fruit Barn is a family owned and operated business. Stacy Valadez owns the Fruit Barn in Portland. Valadez tells KRIS when she first opened, she was excited to start something new alongside her siblings.

“She's known as the girl at the window,” Valadez pointed to her sister. “I'm known as the other one and my brother is known as the guy in the back,” said Valadez.

Frito pie, hot Cheetos and cheese are some of the savory snacks you can find at Fruit Barn. Those with a sweet tooth also don’t have to go too far to find their favorite treat.

"We have been known for a few items like our nadas, which we had mango, strawberry and pineapple and we added the pickle,” Valadez said.

The first challenge going into business was where they were located. The store is hidden away, crowded by surrounding buildings.

"People had already told us that previous owners who have come in have only lasted a year or didn't make it. We just thought we'd give it a shot,” said Valadez.

Six years down the line, Fruit Barn made it through, staying in business throughout Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. Becoming a part of the community.

Now, with rising inflation rates, it's harder to make a profit and keep their supply stocked.

"It is hard to let it go but it's time to walk away,” said Vanessa Delgado.

Fruit Barn will be open until the end of the month. Valadez and her sister said they’ll enjoy their time off and keep a close eye on the economy before they consider reopening.

