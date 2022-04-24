Hybrid Records makes big move to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was bumpin' Saturday in downtown Corpus Christi as people swiped through stacks of records.

It was in celebration of Record Store Day.

It's celebrated every year, to honor independently owned record shops.

Hybrid Records in Corpus Christi was among those who celebrated.

After selling music for more than 6 years on Alameda St., they moved to a new spot in downtown Corpus Christi.

"I think that Peoples Street is really going to cement itself as a hub for arts and culture and creativity and community," said Carlos Cooper, owner of Hybrid Records. "And I'm really excited for people to get to witness that and also share in the vision that we all have collectively for what's happening on this block."

Cooper told KRIS 6 News that he moved his shop to downtown in hopes of bringing in more business.

If you'd like to check out Hybrid Records, they re-open on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Their new location is 417 Peoples St.