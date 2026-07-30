Hundreds of new single-family homes potentially coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One large cotton field near one of Corpus Christi's busiest intersections could soon be where more than 800 families call home.

That's because the Corpus Christi planning commission is voting on Wednesday, August 5th to request to rezone 5514 Greenwood Drive.

The land sits behind the Walmart and AMC theaters and is currently being used for agricultural purposes, mainly cotton.

Matthew Dingus

If approved the new housing development would provide over 800 single family plots of land, along with nearly a dozen plots for commercial use.

A timeline for development if approved is currently unknown.