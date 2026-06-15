How to stay safe in the summer heat and prevent heat-related illnesses in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here, and for those spending their first season in Texas, temperatures are expected to get even hotter in the weeks ahead.

Researchers with the CDC say there are several different heat-related illnesses that can occur, ranging in severity.

Staying safe from heat-related illness this summer

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Without emergency treatment, it can cause permanent disability or death.

Heat exhaustion is the body's response to an excessive loss of water and salt, typically through excessive sweating.

Heat syncope is a fainting episode or dizziness that occurs when standing for too long, or suddenly standing up after sitting or lying down. Factors include dehydration and lack of acclimatization.

Heat cramps impact workers who do a lot of strenuous activity, which can deplete the body's salt and moisture levels.

Heat rash is a skin irritation caused by excessive sweating during hot, humid weather.

Most people know to drink the proper amount of water, but a CDC report shows some groups do not drink nearly enough — including children and adolescents.

If someone is suffering a heat-related illness, move them to a cool area to lie down immediately. If a cooler location is not available, move them to a less humid environment, such as a vehicle with air conditioning. Encourage the person to take sips of water or drink slowly.

The Mayo Clinic offers several suggestions for preventing heat exhaustion, which often leads to heat stroke:

Wear loose-fitting clothing to allow your body to cool properly.

Use sunscreen to protect yourself from sunburn. If sunscreen is not available, use a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Never leave anyone in a parked car — including elderly individuals, children, and pets. The temperature inside a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, there have been 6 pediatric vehicular heat stroke deaths in the U.S. so far this year.

Between 1998 and 2025, Texas reported 155 pediatric deaths, ranking the state 35th in the nation for the highest per capita rate.

The website also examined the circumstances surrounding those deaths based on media reports over the 28-year period:

59.2% were forgotten by a caregiver.

23.8% involved a child who gained access to the vehicle on their own.

21.9% were knowingly left by a caregiver.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!