How to read your water bill and calculate your exact monthly water fees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With ongoing discussions about reducing water use, understanding exactly how much water you consume is the first step. Residents can find this information by checking the Corpus Christi online portal, or reviewing their mailed utility bill.

To check usage online, log into the Corpus Christi portal. Once you log on, the side panel displays water usage over the past several months in a graph. Hovering over the number reveals the exact amount.

How to read and calculate your Corpus Christi water bill

On a paper utility bill, meter information is located on the second page. Check the meter ID to ensure it starts with a "W" for the water meter, rather than a "G" for the gas meter. The consumption period will display a number representing thousands of gallons. For example, a "3" means 3,000 gallons.

The city estimates water usage and rounds up for billing. If a household uses 2,500 gallons, the city charges for 3,000 gallons.

Using a utility rate schedule, residents can calculate their exact fees. For a 3,000-gallon bill totaling $26.35, the breakdown is as follows:

The standard minimum charge is $17.25, which covers the first 2,000 gallons. Customers are billed for 2,000 gallons even if they use less.

The raw water fee is $1.18 per 1,000 gallons. For 3,000 gallons, multiply 3X $1.18 and it comes out to $3.54.

The fee for the first 2,000 gallons is $0.75 per 1,000 gallons, adding $1.50.

Because usage exceeded 2,000 gallons and entered the 4,000-gallon bracket, an additional fee of $4.06 is added.

Adding these charges together results in a total bill of $26.35.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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