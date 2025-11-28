How to pick the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season

The Friday after Thanksgiving traditionally marks the opening of Christmas tree lots across the country, signaling the start of the holiday decorating season. If you're planning to bring home a fresh tree this year, following a few simple tips can help ensure you select the best one for your home.

Start with measurements

Before heading to the tree lot, measure the space where your tree will be displayed. Take note of both height and width requirements to avoid ending up with a tree that's too tall or too wide for your designated area.

Test for freshness

Checking your tree's freshness is crucial for longevity and safety. Run a branch through your hand – the needles should stay firmly attached and not come off easily.

You can also perform the bounce test by gently bouncing the tree on the ground. If too many needles fall off during this test, the tree is likely too dry.

Another freshness indicator involves bending the branches. Fresh tree branches should be flexible and not snap easily when bent.

Proper care at home

Once you've selected your tree and brought it home, place it in a stand that allows for regular watering. This will help maintain the tree's freshness throughout the holiday season.

