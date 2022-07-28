House of Rock celebrating its 17th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Located at 511 Starr St. in downtown Corpus Christi, House of Rock opened in 2005 and quickly became a downtown staple with its constant schedule of great rock bands from all over the country.

House of Rock is also a place for local bands to grow into their own and show what they’ve got on a big stage as they hosted countless open mic nights.

National groups like Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Billy Joe Shaver, Iration, Shooter Jennings, Atmosphere, Clutch, GWAR, The Bright Light Social Hour, Hank Williams III, and so many more have played the House of Rock stage over the years.

But this little rock bar has transformed and adapted with the changing times over the years.

Now split into sections, The Venue hosts all the live music and entertainment as well as serving as a place for private events such as weddings, fundraisers and parties.

The Main Bar is open 7 days a week, and The Kitchen was added in 2014; a great downtown pizza joint serving sandwiches, wings and of course pizza!

But today the big news is that House of Rock is celebrating its Sweet 17!

Owner Casey Lain says that happy hour will have half priced appetizers and half priced local pints with a 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. acoustic set by Damon Scott.

The big show starts at 7 p.m. with Left Handed Knives, New Ends, UpDog and Lynnwood King and The Revival wrapping up the evening.

It's sure to be a good time!