Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n Sandwich coming to Whataburger menu

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready, Whataburger fans — there's a new sandwich coming your way! Starting June 2nd, you'll be able to sink your teeth into the Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich.

So what makes this sandwich special? Picture this: a crispy, hand-breaded chicken filet that's topped with a creamy red pepper cheddar cheese spread and drizzled with a hot honey sauce that's got some serious chili crisp kick to it. All of that goodness comes served on their signature potato bun.

Whataburger

If you're wondering about the damage to your wallet, the sandwich by itself will run you $7.99, or you can go all-out with the meal deal — sandwich, fries, and a medium drink — for $10.99. Just keep in mind that prices might be a little different depending on where you are.

Whataburger's Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler says they had their flavor-obsessed customers in mind when they dreamed this one up. "We know our fans are always looking for their next flavor obsession," he explained. "The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich delivers that balance of sweetness, heat and texture in a way that feels fresh, fun and unmistakably Whataburger."

But don't wait too long to try it — like most good things at Whataburger, this sandwich is only sticking around for a limited time!

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