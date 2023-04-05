Hopdoddy Burger Bar officially opens in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new burger joint officially opened up in Corpus Christi.

On Tuesday, Hopdoddy Burger Bar welcomed its customers.

Located at the Shops at La Palmera on S. Staples St., the restaurant took over Grub Burger.

Hopdoddy was established 12 year ago and was a long-time partner with Grub Burger before officially taking over.

Similar to Grub Burger, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is known for its iconic burgers.

Employees told KRIS 6 News they look forward to serving customers.

"We want you guys to enjoy the experience," said Ray Lozada, the regional director of culinary. "We're real big on experience. It's definitely family friendly."

The first 100 people who showed up on Tuesday were also able to get any burger on the menu for free.