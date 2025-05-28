Honduran national convicted of illegal firearm possession after DUI crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 20-year-old Honduran national living illegally in Corpus Christi has been convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Josias Eliseo Ulloa-Pavon was driving under the influence of alcohol before crashing his vehicle on February 18.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Ulloa-Pavon pinned inside his fully overturned vehicle with no other cars in the vicinity. Officers noted he had red bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, and appeared unsteady on his feet, swaying as he stood.

After removing him from the vehicle and placing him under arrest, a search revealed a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition in his pocket.

Ulloa-Pavon admitted he had a Bersa Model Thunder .380 caliber pistol in his car, which law enforcement located and seized.

During a previous interaction with law enforcement, Ulloa-Pavon had admitted to being from Honduras and not lawfully in the United States.

U.S. District Judge David Morales will impose sentencing on August 27. Ulloa-Pavon faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He remains in custody pending sentencing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement and Removal Operations and the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bird prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to address illegal immigration, target cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from violent crime.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!