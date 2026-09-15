Honduran man charged with capital murder in 4 deaths near San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas — A 25-year-old man from Honduras is facing one count of capital murder of multiple people and three counts of abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the shooting deaths of four members of the same family near San Benito.

Christian Joel Maldonado Pacheco appeared before a judge for a formal reading of the charges with the help of an interpreter.

A judge ordered Maldonado Pacheco held without bond, citing the seriousness of the charges, flight risk and the potential threat to the community.

Four members of the same family killed

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said the four victims were Mexican nationals and members of the same family.

The victims were two men, ages 50 and 29, and two women, ages 28 and 67.

The 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were the parents of three children, ages 9, 5 and 2 months. Treviño said the children were inside the home during the shooting but were not hurt.

Authorities are not releasing the victims' names or photos at the family's request.

Treviño said Maldonado Pacheco was not related to the victims by blood but had lived with the family for about four years. He reportedly referred to the 67-year-old woman as "Mom."

"What motive can this individual give to justify taking the life of four people that he lived for the past four years with?" Treviño said.

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Investigators address possible motive

According to Treviño, Maldonado Pacheco told investigators that the victims had bullied him. However, Treviño said investigators have not found evidence supporting that claim.

Authorities also said there is no indication Maldonado Pacheco is affiliated with a gang and that they do not believe anyone else was involved in the killings.

During the investigation, authorities recovered a 9mm Glock handgun. Investigators have not confirmed whether it was the weapon used in the killings.

Treviño also said Maldonado Pacheco smelled of alcohol when he was taken into custody. Testing is being conducted to determine whether he was under the influence.

ICE detainer placed on suspect

During his court appearance, Maldonado Pacheco said he is not a U.S. citizen and is from Honduras.

Treviño said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified Maldonado Pacheco and determined he is in the country illegally. ICE then placed an immigration detainer on him.

Maldonado Pacheco initially said he was unsure whether he wanted the Honduran consulate notified. After the judge asked him again, he requested that consular authorities be informed of his arrest and charges.

Maldonado Pacheco also told the judge he did not plan to request or hire an attorney. When asked whether he intended to represent himself, he responded through an interpreter, "If possible, yes."

The judge explained that he will need to be interviewed to determine whether he understands the implications of representing himself and is capable of doing so. Officials will also determine whether he qualifies for appointed legal representation.

Maldonado Pacheco remains in custody without bond as the investigation continues.

