CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Highway 361 has recorded a large number of fatalities along the roadway, including 3 deaths in a single week last month. Community members, law enforcement, and transportation officials are now coming together to discuss what more can be done to make the roadway safer.

Highway 361 community meeting set to address ongoing safety concerns on deadly road

An open house-style meeting is scheduled for Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island in the Son United Methodist Church off Highway 361.

The event will give residents, commuters, and law enforcement an opportunity to meet with the Texas Department of Transportation, share their input, and learn about future safety plans for the highway.

Since the three fatalities last month, increased patrols and lower speed limits have been implemented to address safety on the road.

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