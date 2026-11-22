CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas law firm is helping families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Herrman & Herrman is giving away 10,000 free turkeys at four locations across South Texas from Nov. 20 through Nov. 23. The giveaways run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, while supplies last.

"Life has become so expensive with the price of diesel now. They tax that onto everything now, and just inflation's gotten really bad. And so people are hurting, and they don't have a lot of money, especially for Thanksgiving, so they're just very, very grateful," Gregory Herrman said.

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