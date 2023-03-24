Helping sheltered pups find their fur-ever home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday is National Puppy Day, and while it's a day to celebrate our four-legged friends, it's also a chance to consider those without a family.

On Thursday, Conviva and the Gulf Coast Humane Society teamed up to help some sheltered pups find their "fur-ever" home.

"They'll see how loving they are and how deserving they are of a good home," said Diamond Gullett, with the Gulf Coast Humane Society. "They're really good with other dogs and kids, so I'm just really hoping for all of them to find a forever home."

Thursday's adoption event wrapped up around noon, but you can still find your new member of the family by stopping by the humane society.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is located at 3118 Cabaniss Pkwy.

