HEB surprises 10,000 Texas shoppers with $100 gift cards in $1 million holiday giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday shopping list got a little less expensive for thousands of Texans Saturday when HEB surprised 10,000 customers across the state with $100 gift cards during its "Home for the Holidays" event.

In total, the company gave away $1 million to help customers cover their groceries.

That holiday surprise made its way to the Coastal Bend, including the HEB at 11,100 Leopard Street in Corpus Christi, where customers were caught off guard with a little extra help at the register. For some shoppers, the surprise brought tears.

"People have been so excited, very emotional. You know, some of them are coming in to do their regular grocery shopping. They haven't even gotten to holiday shopping yet, and there's our big grocery bills," said Beth Dattomo.

HEB says 30 customers at each store were surprised as part of Saturday's giveaway.

In a press release, Ashwin Nathan, HEB Senior Vice President of Marketing, said the company is passionate about supporting Texas families.

"The holidays are about spreading joy, and this surprise is another way for us to say thank you to our loyal customers," Nathan said.

The gift card giveaway is not the only way customers can save this holiday season. Throughout November and December, HEB customers can take advantage of thousands of seasonal offers, including coupons, Meal Deals and Price Cuts.

HEB's Annual Feast of Sharing, which runs throughout November and December, is a series of holiday gatherings that serve more than 350,000 meals at 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. The company will also sponsor community events such as tree lightings and toy shopping sprees to benefit nonprofit organizations.

San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys fans can also be on the lookout for in-store surprise giveaways and a chance to win game tickets and memorabilia.

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