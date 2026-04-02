Health alert issued for Walmart dinosaur chicken nuggets over lead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a health alert for certain packages of Walmart Great Value dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets because they could contain lead.

The 29-ounce bags, which contain about 36 nuggets, were shipped to Walmart stores nationwide. The USDA said the items are no longer available for sale but could still be in consumers' freezers.

The affected products have a production date of Feb. 10 and a "best by" date of Feb. 10 the following year. Consumers can find more information, including the involved lot code and establishment number, on the FSIS website.

Lead is especially harmful to pregnant women, infants and young children.

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