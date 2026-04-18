Harlingen man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth and fentanyl for Sinaloa Cartel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 51-year-old Harlingen resident will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Jimenez James Love to life in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced. A jury convicted Love on Jan. 21 after deliberating for less than an hour following a two-day trial.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony that Love used at least 10 young women to distribute drugs and bragged about hiding methamphetamine inside their bodies. Evidence also showed Love operated his own distribution ring and severely beat at least one witness, knocking out two of their teeth and causing a torn retina.

The investigation into Love started on June 30, 2021, when authorities found drugs hidden in the gas tank of his girlfriend's vehicle during a traffic stop. Law enforcement discovered approximately 11 kilograms of meth and 5.32 kilograms of fentanyl.

Trial evidence revealed the Sinaloa Cartel hired Love as a driver to transport drugs. Officials said the single load of fentanyl Love carried contained more than 2 million potential lethal doses.

Love's defense argued he was not involved in an ongoing drug trafficking operation, but the jury rejected those claims.

Love remains in custody and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth prosecuted the case.

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