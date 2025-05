After 72 years in service, the building that has hosted scores of Hamlin Rebels and now Hamlin Hawks will be closing its doors to students for the last time on May 29th. But CCISD is giving those who once attended Hamlin one last chance to walk those halls.

On Tuesday, May 27th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., a final walk will be held for the public.

CCISD wants to hear your favorite memories of the school building as they prepare for the move into the brand new Hamlin Middle School Building.