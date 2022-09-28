Spookctacular sight in Ingleside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cannon family in Ingleside has gone all-out for Halloween this year. They have put together a holiday display filled with lights and sounds, but Halloween isn't their only time to put on a show.

"We have always been thrilled to watch the light show competition on tv. That being said we decided we wanted to start a new tradition. We started this year with the Fourth of July. Halloween is a little bigger than the fourth. And Christmas will be even bigger," said Steve Cannon, homeowner and holiday expert.

Cannon owns the local hardware store 'Lonestar Lumber' and said the response from the community has been amazing.

"We are kind of known for decorating but this level is all new. Currently, we are running seven outdoor processors and then the main computer," he said.

If interested in checking this light show out, drive by 2638 Humble Street in Ingleside.

To add to the experience, tune in to FM radio to 98.1 to hear the accompanying audio.

