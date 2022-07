INGLESIDE, TExas — A resident of Ingleside shows his patriotism, with a huge display of lights at his home.

The owner, Steve Cannon says he puts on the display for the whole community to enjoy.

"We've had a couple of miserable years, and I think it's really cool to make people smile and happy," Cannon said.

There's music to go along with the light show, tune into 98.1.

The lights will be up until July 15