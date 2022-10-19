Halloween comes early for kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween was celebrated a little early at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

On Wednesday, the kids were surprised with goodies and Halloween costumes.

It was made possible through a partnership with the Stripes Child Life Program and Spirit Halloween.

Jose Lopez was among the children who got to choose who he wanted to be this year.

He said he decided to be a knight this Halloween.

"Because they fight, like kids with cancer are fighters," he said.

Spirit Halloween also raises money for the Driscoll Children's Life Department.

In 2021, they raised more than $48,000 - the largest amount they've ever collected.