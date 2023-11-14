H.M King High School's track getting re-surfaced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville Brahmas and Kingsville community are getting an outdoor upgrade. The current track has been around for over forty years. Runners said it still gets the job done, but they're excited for a new track.

Track team member Jasiah Rivera placed fifth at the State track meet last school year. He said he feels the new re-surfaced track might help him place higher.

"For this track, we’re actually not allowed to run with our spikes on. Last year I got fifth in state and I’m hoping with the new track I'll be able to translate the races... since the new track will be more realistic to the ones we run on in State...I’m hoping to get first," Rivera said.

The new track costs over $1 million dollars. The school district board approved to budget for the track with their annual budget. The school district gets a choice on what they choose to spend their budget on. They felt like this benefited both their student-athletes and the community who use the track for exercise.

"It’s going to be an eight-lane track, a full-size track. It's going to be awesome for them to get good quality work in," KISD Athletic Director Ruben Garcia said.

The base of the track will all be rebuilt with asphalt. The brand-new track surface will be sprayed over.

"The surface is the standard high school and collegiate surface used by many local and regional districts," Garcia said.

School leaders are finalizing contracts. Once that's completed, the work for the new track will take three months, with weather permitting.

