H-E-B to provide community support in response to tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde

H-E-B is showing its support to the Uvalde community by committing $500,000 in aid to Texans affected by the horrific events of May 24 at Robb Elementary.

H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also contribute by making monetary donations at the registers for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

Customers can also give directly via the Favor Delivery app after check out.

All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate.

According to a press release, the Spirit of Giving Fund is a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B set up after Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” said Winell Herron, H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.

“Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”