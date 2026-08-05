H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards: $1 million available for Texas educators in 2027

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B will award more than $1 million in cash prizes to Texas educators and their schools through its 2027 Excellence in Education Awards program, with nominations now open through September 30, 2026.

Anyone can nominate a favorite teacher, counselor, principal, school district, school board, or early childhood facility at HEBLovesTeachers.com/nominate. A nomination is not required to apply, but it lets an educator know they are appreciated and should apply before the November 1, 2026 application deadline.

"For 25 years, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards have celebrated Texas educators whose commitment reaches far beyond the classroom," Winell Herron, H-E-B Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, said. "Their dedication to strengthening our communities and preparing the next generation of Texas leaders reflects the very best of public education. In this milestone year, H-E-B is proud to increase our investment in the people and institutions driving meaningful, long-term impact across Texas."

Since the program began in 2002, H-E-B has awarded more than $15 million to outstanding Texas public school professionals.

2027 award categories and cash prizes

The following cash prizes are available for 2027 winners and their schools:

Rising Star Award — One elementary and one secondary teacher with fewer than 10 years of experience will each receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 check for their school.

Leadership Award — One elementary and one secondary teacher with 10 to 20 years of experience will each receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $15,000 check for their school.

Lifetime Achievement Award — One elementary and one secondary teacher with more than 20 years of experience will each receive a $30,000 check for themselves and a $30,000 check for their school.

Counselors — Two counselors, one elementary and one secondary, will each receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $20,000 check for their school.

Principals — Two principals, one elementary and one secondary, will each receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $30,000 check for their school.

Early childhood facility — One facility will receive $50,000.

School board — One school board will receive $50,000.

Small school district — One district will receive $75,000.

Large school district — One district will receive $150,000.

Who is eligible

All state-certified public school educators currently teaching in Texas are eligible, as well as Texas early childhood education centers and schools. Eligibility is not dependent on proximity to an H-E-B store location.

Finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators, and community leaders from across the state. Ten winners — six teachers, two counselors, and two principals — along with an early childhood facility, a public school board, and two school districts, will be announced at an awards ceremony in Austin in spring 2027.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!