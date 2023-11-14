H-E-B Christmas Tree construction under way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews for the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (CCDMD) started building the H-E-B Christmas Tree on Monday at Water's Edge Park.

With over 40 volunteers helping out from around the community, new, brighter ornaments will replace the old ones this year in preparation for the official lighting ceremony that will be held on Saturday, December 2 at Water's Edge Park.

The CCDMD has continued its partnership with H-E-B and this will be the sixth year that the H-E-B Christmas Tree has been displayed in Water’s Edge Park.

“We are proud to ring in the holidays with the lighting of the H-E-B Christmas Tree that showcases our longstanding partnership with the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District,” says Bobby Rodriguez, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for H-E-B’s Gulf Coast Region. “H-E-B is excited to bring people together to enjoy a safe and fun night of camaraderie and holiday spirit.”

“Because of our continued partnership with H-E-B and the City of Corpus Christi, we’re able to bring the Christmas Tree back to Water’s Edge Park for our community to come out and enjoy,” says Alyssa Barrera Mason, Executive Director of the CCDMD. “The DMD is sincerely grateful for H-E-B’s unwavering support and is excited to have yet another successful H-E-B Christmas Tree event this holiday season.”

