Guilty plea lands man with no prison time for murder

Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 13:06:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be no prison time for an 18-year-old who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a fatal shooting that happened last year in Annaville.

KRIS 6 News had reported last year that Jayden Garza had been charged with the murder of Howard Vaughn after the 51-year-old was shot to death on April 15, 2022, on the 10600 block of Veda Drive.

As part of a plea deal, Garza entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a manslaughter charge.

He was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision.

