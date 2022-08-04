Guajardo: CC wins grant to bring non-stop flights to Denver, Las Vegas

UPDATE (1:19 p.m. Thursday): A news release sent out immediately after the event states the city could receive service to Denver, or Las Vegas or both destinations, depending on which airline the city partners with.

ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi International Airport was awarded a $750,000 grant that the city will use to attract non-stop flights to and from Devner and Las Vegas

Guajardo made the announcement during Thursday's State of the City event.

The airport applied for the Department of Transportation grant in March.

Guajardo said the grant is worth $750,000, and will require the community to kick in $150,000.

