Gregory-Portland ISD Unveils New All-Purpose Facility

Gregory-Portland Independent School District celebrated the grand opening of its new all-purpose facility Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the high school.

Students, staff, and community members filled the halls to get a first look at the district’s newest addition.

The state-of-the-art facility includes multiple locker rooms for various sports, classrooms for robotics and other academic programs, a golf simulator, and several other amenities designed to enhance student experiences both in and out of the classroom.

Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said the project reflects the community’s ongoing investment in its students.

“To me it’s really inspiring to know that we have that support of our families and our community, and that they believe in our kids to really set them up for success now and for generations to come,” Cavazos said.

The facility is now officially open and will be used by students throughout the school year.