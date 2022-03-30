GPISD holds Teach of the Year awards luncheon

PORTLAND, Texas — A few teachers over at Gregory Portland ISD were honored on Wednesday for this year's Teacher of the Year Awards.

Every year a teacher from the elementary and secondary school within the district are chosen for this award.

"We like to show our appreciation for our teachers who do such a fabulous job all year long," said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Leslie Faught. "So, these teachers are nominated by their peers from their campuses. And we just like to celebrate all the good work they do in the classroom every day."

Six educators were nominated this yea, and two took home the honor. A big congratulations to all the teachers.