GPISD begins work on new Early Childhood Development Center

PORTLAND, Texas — Students, staff, and the Gregory-Portland community gathered together Friday for a special ceremony.

A groundbreaking was held for Gregory-Portland Independent School District's new Early Childhood Development Center.

It was made possible thanks to the 2020 bond that was approved by voters.

"This community is so dedicated to our students in providing optimal experiences to be successful in life in the next generation of leaders," said GPISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos.

The new development center will have 36 classrooms which will fit all Pre-K and Kindergarten students within the school district.

Construction is expected to wrap up in about 15-16 months.