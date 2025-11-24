Good news for Southside drivers, Huntwick Avenue is officially open again!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shoppers in the Southside have something to be thankful for this week. Huntwick Avenue is officially open again!

After months of construction between South Staples and the H-E-B Plus, the city has wrapped up the project right on schedule. And just in time for all that Thanksgiving grocery shopping.

The City of Corpus Christi began the Huntwick Avenue reconstruction back in July.

The $954,452 project included replacing the old roadway with new concrete pavement, sidewalk improvements, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and drainage upgrades.

Crews with Mako Contracting finished the work as planned, and the roadway is now open to traffic. Drivers will once again be able to access the nearby neighborhoods and the H-E-B Plus without detours, something residents have been waiting for.

City officials say you may still see a flagger on site temporarily as crews clear any remaining debris and put the finishing touches on sidewalks, but traffic is free-flowing.

The estimated completion date was November, and the city delivered, with Huntwick Avenue back open just in time for the holiday rush.

