Get your crab on as Rockport-Fulton Seafair kicks off Friday

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair kicks off Friday in the Coastal Bend and will last throughout the weekend.

There will be lots of fun events including arts and crafts, a gumbo cook-off and crab racing.

Included will be three days of food, music, and fun.

Friday night features Hill Country Revival Band opening for Jason Boland and the Stragglers.

Saturday night will be hilarious with the Spazmatics - the Ultimate New Wave 80s Show. Get there early in the day to enjoy a wide variety of live music throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

Other fun events will include crab races, cardboard boat races and a car show. Just Desserts, and Gumbo Cook-off are sure to be a hit for foodies.

You can learn something new at the outdoors and fishing presentations. The Gumbo Tent, operated this year by the award winning team from SR Boil House, is set to be crazy Cajun fun.

Seafair will be held at the Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 101 Seabreeze Drive.

Tickets are $12 for adults Friday through Sunday, with $30 for VIP tickets.

A limited number of $20 tickets for pre-sale wristbands that are good for all three days are available for advance purchase only.

Children 12 and under get into the event for free.

For more information and the latest schedule of events, check here.

