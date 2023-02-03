Funeral plans for Ben Bolt mother, children killed in a car crash have been arranged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral plans for the members of the Moreno family have been arranged.

On Wednesday Feb. 1, Cindy Moreno and her two children, Avery and Aiden, were involved in a car crash on Texas State Highway 44 between Agua Dulce and Alice, just after 7 a.m.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the black Volkswagen Jetta driven by Mrs. Moreno, 35, was rear ended by a silver GMC Sierra, pushing both cars into the westbound lanes. The crash was fatal to all three passengers in the black Volkswagen.

A vigil was held to support and remember the Moreno's on Wednesday Feb. 1.

Visitation for the Moreno family will be 4 p.m. at the Agua Dulce High School gymnasium on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the rosary following at 6 p.m. There will be a funeral service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Alice 10 a.m. on Monday Feb. 6, with a burial to follow.

