Vigil held for mother killed in accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this KRIS 6 News covered the heartfelt story of 37-year-old Crystal Rives. She was killed after she was struck by a truck while crossing a section of McArdle.

On Thursday a candlelight vigil was held at the spot where that tragic accident occurred.

Rives was on her way to the Quick Mart when she was struck.

She was a mother of two we spoke to Rive's brother. He said there was an important message behind tonight's vigil.

"This shouldn't have happened. It shouldn't have happened to her. And it does not need to happen to anybody else. That's why we are having this vigil out here to bring awareness to the dangers that go on here on a daily basis with everybody speeding through here. Flying up and down here all day long," he said.

As for the driver that struck Rives they did stay at the scene and cooperated with the police.