Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 5 Football highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week five of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|INCARNATE WORD
|JOHN PAUL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|HM KING
|MOODY
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RAY
|INGLESIDE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|AGUA DULCE
|PORT LAVACA JV
|0
|0
Friday Night Games:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|FLOUR BLUFF
|PSJA MEMORIAL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|PSJA NORTH
|VETERANS MEMORIAL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ALICE
|G-P
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|CARROLL
|T-M
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ROBSTOWN
|CC KING
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|MILLER
|SINTON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BEEVILLE
|HALETTSVILLE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ROCKPORT FULTON
|CALALLEN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LONDON
|ARANSAS PASS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|BISHOP
|RIO HONDO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|WEST OSO
|PALACIOS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|FALFURRIAS
|LYFORD
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|GOLIAD
|MATHIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|EDNA
|ORANGE GROVE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|SAN DIEGO
|SANTA GERTRUDIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|BANQUETTE
|SANTA ROSA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ODEM
|HEBRONVILLE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|MONTE ALTO
|TAFT
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|THREE RIVERS
|FREER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|PREMONT
|REFUGIO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|BEN BOLT
|PETTUS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|WOODSBORO
|LOUISE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|TOWN EAST CHRISTIAN
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
|0
|0
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!