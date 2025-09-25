Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 5 Football highlights and scores

KRIS 6
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week five of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
INCARNATE WORDJOHN PAUL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HM KINGMOODY
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYINGLESIDE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
AGUA DULCEPORT LAVACA JV
00

Friday Night Games:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FLOUR BLUFFPSJA MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PSJA NORTHVETERANS MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ALICEG-P
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CARROLLT-M
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ROBSTOWNCC KING
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
MILLERSINTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEEVILLEHALETTSVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ROCKPORT FULTONCALALLEN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LONDONARANSAS PASS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
BISHOPRIO HONDO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WEST OSOPALACIOS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
FALFURRIASLYFORD
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
GOLIADMATHIS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
EDNAORANGE GROVE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
SAN DIEGOSANTA GERTRUDIS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
BANQUETTESANTA ROSA
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ODEMHEBRONVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
MONTE ALTOTAFT
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
THREE RIVERSFREER
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
PREMONTREFUGIO
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
BEN BOLTPETTUS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WOODSBOROLOUISE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
TOWN EAST CHRISTIANARLINGTON HEIGHTS
00

