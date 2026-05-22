Freer ISD becomes one of first South Texas districts to add electric school buses to its fleet

Freer ISD is becoming one of the first school districts in South Texas to add electric school buses to its fleet — and doing it without spending local tax dollars.

The district received a federal grant through the EPA to purchase 3 electric school buses, each costing more than $300,000. District leaders say the move is aimed at saving costs long-term while keeping students moving and embracing new technology and alternative energy.

Superintendent Conrad Cantu said the shift reflects a broader vision for the district.

"I think it's important to start looking at green energy and ways to transport students using different sources," Cantu said.

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The district has had its first bus for about 8 months and is waiting on 2 more to arrive. In that time, staff have been training drivers and developing plans for how to power the buses long-term.

Cantu said the new buses offer practical advantages beyond fuel savings.

"What I like about the buses its a lot bigger than the ones we have. There's some under-storage there. It, it fits a lot more students. And of course we don't have to use diesel," Cantu said.

The buses also come with added safety features, including cameras, lap seatbelts, more space, temperature controls, and alert systems for drivers.

Director of Transportation Linda Worsham said students have already responded positively to the new bus.

"It's very safe. Actually we took a safety run one time. And we had high school on this bus and they were very excited when they first saw it," Worsham said. "Because we're carrying precious cargo."

Bus driver Hector Moncada said the quiet ride is one of the biggest advantages for drivers.

"Its quiet. And that's the big advantage for a bus driver. That its very quite - this bus - that you could hear everything," Moncada said.

Being able to hear what is happening with students is important to Moncada. He also noted that the bus beeps if it goes too slow or too fast.

District officials say they are officially running the bus on local routes this summer. They have already taken it out of town without children on board, but say charging on the road remains a challenge. Officials say they hope the new technology will help modernize transportation for students in the years ahead.

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