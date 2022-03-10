Free Spring Break fun kits available curbside on March 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Spring Break quickly approaching and the weather always unpredictable in March, now is an excellent time to plan some fun indoor activities for your children.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will give away 300 fun at-home activity kits on Friday, March 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The drive-thru giveaway will be held at the Joe Garza Recreation Center, located at 3204 Highland Avenue.

Organizers say there is a limit of one kit per person, and residents must remain in their vehicles as they drive-thru to pick up the activity kits.

"These kits include coloring books, arts and crafts, crayons, sidewalk chalk, and games, along with snacks. While most kits are for elementary-age children, we also have kits for teens, available upon request," said city officials.

For more information, call 361-826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com