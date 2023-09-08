Watch Now
First responders get free admission for Patriot Day weekend on the Lex

Minerva Lupe Suarez
USS Lexington
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 08, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In commemoration of Patriot Day, September 11th, the USS Lexington Museum is offering free general admission to all first responders from Saturday, September 9 through Monday, September 11.

First responders are considered emergency medical service workers, fire department, and police department officials. The museum is also offering $1 off tickets for their family members as well.

First responders are asked to show a valid first responder ID (name badge, pay stub, or work ID) to receive the discounted admission.

