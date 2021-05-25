Watch
Flour Bluff ISD hosts first senior walk for graduates

Courtesy image.
Members of the senior class at Flour Bluff High School had their senior walk on Tuesday to inspire younger students in the district.
Flour Bluff Senior Walk
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 25, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a walk to remember at the Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center on Tuesday.

Graduating high school seniors walked the halls in their caps and gowns as they waved and high-fived the Pre-K and kindergarten students.

"It was really rewarding to come and see them and just be cheered on by them," said graduating senior Ona Isiofia.

Isiofia told KRIS 6 News she's attending Rice University and plans to study neuroscience and African-American studies.

This is the first time the school district has allowed a graduating class to visit the school and school officials tell KRIS 6 News they hope to make it a new tradition.

"I think it's important to instill that sense of community and Hornet spirit, Hornet pride," said Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center principal Amy Seeds.

