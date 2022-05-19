Flour Bluff HS senior surprised with special scholarship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff senior received a huge surprise Wednesday in her efforts to protect the environment.

Julia Gilliam was presented with a $2,000 scholarship from Don't Mess with Texas.

The award recognizes students that take an active role in preventing litter at their school or in their community, and Julia has done just that.

She's no stranger to us here at KRIS 6 News.

We introduced you to her when she started a successful beach clean-up after Hurricane Hannah.

In March, she was also recognized as a KRIS 6 Angel.

Julia told KRIS 6 she'll use the money towards college.