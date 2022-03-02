KRIS 6 Angel: Flour Bluff Senior Julia Gilliam has track record for helping others

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Julia Gilliam is no stranger to KRIS 6 News.

The Flour Bluff High School senior has been featured at least four different times in the last few years; once for starting a successful beach clean-up after Hurricane Hannah, and another for being one of 15 students in Texas picked to win the Student Heroes Award.

But the reason why most may recognize her is for starting the All-Star Show in 9th grade at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. The All-Star Show is where kids with special needs can discover their abilities and take part in the Nueces Livestock Show as contestants.

"She just has a heart of gold. Always wants to help people," said Julia’s proud mom, Suzanne Gilliam.

"She's a great leader and people just love to work with her," said Flo East with the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

"She works so hard to put together the shows. At the end of the day you really couldn't do much of a better job than what she's been doing,” her dad Mark Gilliam added.

So we surprised Julia at school with the KRIS 6 Angels Award.

Congratulations Julia. You are an Angel in our community.

